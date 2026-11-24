Kuzma produced 18 points (8-15 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 0-1 FT), five rebounds and three assists across 32 minutes during Monday's 116-111 victory over the Raptors.

Kuzma was one of four Milwaukee players to score in double digits as the Bucks snapped their 13-game losing streak. The veteran ranked third on the team in field-goal attempts behind Tyler Herro and Myles Turner, and that level of offensive involvement should allow him to remain relevant in fantasy even when he's not the focal point of Milwaukee's attack -- as long as it remains steady in the long run. Kuzma's ability to contribute on the glass and as a secondary facilitator is encouraging, but his lack of consistency and the team's own struggles cast doubt on whether he'll maintain this production regularly.