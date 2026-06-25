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Bucks' Malique Lewis: Headed to Milwaukee

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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The Wizards selected Lewis with the No. 60 pick in the 2026 NBA Draft and traded him to the Magic, who traded his rights to the Bucks, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Lewis has displayed elite versatility at numerous stops. He played professionally in Spain as a teenager before spending a year in the G League. Over the past two seasons, he's been in Australia, starring as a defensive specialist. Lewis averaged 7.3 points, 4.4 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.1 steals in 21.2 minutes per game on 45/38/82 shooting splits last season.

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