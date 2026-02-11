This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.
Bucks' Pete Nance: Good to go
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Nance (ankle) is available for Wednesday's game against Orlando.
Nance was previously considered questionable due to a sprained left ankle, but the third-year big man has been given the green light to suit up. He's averaging 18.7 minutes per game over his last six appearances.