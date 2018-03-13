Bucks' Thon Maker: Plays just one minute in Monday's win
Maker earned just one minute during Monday's 121-103 win over the Grizzlies.
Maker was a healthy scratch during each of the last two games. To make matters worse, this contest wasn't even a close one, which leaves Maker's role in serious doubt moving forward. Through four appearances in March, he is averaging just over seven minutes per night after earning no less than 16.9 per during any prior month this season. For now it appears that Tyler Zeller, who posted eight points, six boards, and two blocks in 20 minutes, has leapfrogged Maker to become the Bucks' backup center behind John Henson.
