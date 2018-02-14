Play

Bucks' Thon Maker: Scores 12 points in Tuesday's win

Maker finished with 12 points (5-7 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds, and one assist in 25 minutes during Tuesday's 97-92 win over the Hawks.

Maker drew his second consecutive start with John Henson (hamstring) sidelined, and the sophomore center was extremely efficient in both. If Henson remains out for Thursday's matchup versus the Nuggets, Maker will likely be the Buck who benefits most. Moreover, with the All-Star break on the horizon, it's very possible the team will err on the side of caution with Henson.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories