Drummond posted 15 points (6-8 FG, 3-10 FT), 23 rebounds, two assists, three blocks and two steals in 30 minutes during Saturday's 105-92 victory over the 76ers.

Drummond has started the last three games with Nikola Vucevic (groin) sidelined, and the veteran big man seems to have found new life, both in terms of fantasy and real life, due to his two-way contributions. Drummond has two double-doubles in those starts, averaging 15.3 points with a staggering 21.3 rebounds per contest.