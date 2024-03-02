Drummond will return to a reserve role in Friday's game versus the Bucks.
Drummond will return to the bench in favor of Alex Caruso, as the Bulls will opt to go with a smaller starting unit. The veteran big man is coming off a season high 26 rebounds in the Bulls previous game, but he figures to see a lessened workload with Caruso back.
