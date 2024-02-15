Drummond contributed 10 points (4-9 FG, 2-2 FT), 15 rebounds, one block and one steal over 28 minutes during Wednesday's 108-105 loss to the Cavaliers.

Drummond moved into the starting lineup as the Bulls opted to go big, matching up with the height of the Cavaliers front court. As he tends to do whenever he is afforded meaningful minutes, Drummond provided elite rebounding numbers, as well as a pair of defensive stats. While he isn't a must-roster player, he is worth grabbing when the matchup works in his favor.