Drummond is listed as probable for Thursday's game versus the Raptors due to right lower back spasms.
Drummond has yet to miss a game this season and isn't expected to do so Thursday despite dealing with back spasms. The veteran big man will likely continue to serve as Chicago's backup center to Nikola Vucevic if he's upgraded to available.
