Drummond is in the starting five for Tuesday's game versus the Timberwolves.

Drummond will start alongside Nikola Vucevic on Tuesday in order to match up with Rudy Gobert and Karl-Anthony Towns of Minnesota. Drummond is averaging 13.4 points, 16.2 rebounds, 1.6 blocks and 1.2 steals in 26.8 minutes across his last five appearances.