Drummond is not in the starting lineup to face the Grizzlies on Thursday.

Drummond got a starting nod against the Timberwolves on Tuesday in order to counter Minnesota's twin towers of Rudy Gobert and Karl-Anthony Towns, but he heads back to bench here. Ayo Dosunmu will move to the starting lineup along the regulars of late: Coby White, Alex Caruso, DeMar DeRozan and Nikola Vucevic.