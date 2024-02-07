Drummond posted 16 points (7-13 FG, 2-4 FT), 16 rebounds and four blocks across 35 minutes during Tuesday's 129-123 overtime win over the Timberwolves.

Drummond started alongside Nikola Vucevic on Tuesday to match up with Minnesota's duo of Rudy Gobert and Karl-Anthony Towns, and the approach worked wonders since the Bulls came out on top and Drummond delivered an impressive stat line. The veteran center has been highly productive when handed decent playing time, averaging 13.6 points with 16.4 rebounds per game when he logs 20 or more minutes, and he also has six double-doubles in his eight starts so far.