Drummond is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against the Lakers due to personal reasons.

Drummond has been productive of late, posting 9.5 points, 9.0 rebounds, 1.0 steals and 1.0 blocks in 15.5 minutes over the past four games, but his availability for Wednesday is up in the air. If the veteran big man is sidelined, more minutes would be available for Derrick Jones and Patrick Williams, but the Bulls may also elevate Terry Taylor or Marko Simonovic from the G League for added frontcourt depth behind Nikola Vucevic.