Drummond posted 21 points (10-11 FG, 1-3 FT), 13 rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal over 31 minutes during Thursday's 118-110 victory over the Grizzlies.

Drummond came off the bench after posting a solid performance Tuesday in a starting role against the Timberwolves, but he often finds ways to produce when given enough minutes, regardless of whether he starts or comes off the bench. This was Drummond's sixth double-double since the beginning of February, and he's averaging 14.3 points with 16.1 rebounds per game in outings in which he logs 20-plus minutes.