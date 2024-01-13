Drummond chipped in five points (2-2 FG, 1-2 FT), five rebounds, one assist and one block over 12 minutes during Friday's 140-131 loss to the Warriors.

Drummond's time as a 12-team asset appears to have come to an end, logging just 12 minutes in the loss. He had been one of the hottest pickups in fantasy while Nikola Vucevic was sidelined, turning back the clock with some gaudy stat lines. However, with Vucevic fully healthy, Drummond has moved back to a bench role, playing limited minutes as the primary backup. Outside of streaming appeal, Drummond is unlikely to have sustainable value moving forward.