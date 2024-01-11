Drummond isn't in the starting five for Wednesday's game versus the Rockets.
Nikola Vucevuc will reclaim his starting job from Drummond on Wednesday. Drummond is averaging 6.6 points, 6.6 rebounds and 1.8 steals in 14.6 minutes across his last five appearances coming off the bench.
More News
-
Bulls' Andre Drummond: Another double-double Monday•
-
Bulls' Andre Drummond: Eight offensive rebounds in loss•
-
Bulls' Andre Drummond: Dominates glass in double-double•
-
Bulls' Andre Drummond: Another double-double•
-
Bulls' Andre Drummond: Shines in Vooch's absence•
-
Bulls' Andre Drummond: Moves into starting lineup•