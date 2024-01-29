Drummond finished Sunday's 104-96 win over the Trail Blazers with 15 points (6-11 FG, 3-3 FT), seven rebounds, one block and one steal across 17 minutes.

Vucevic didn't have his best performance Sunday, but Drummond made his presence felt despite failing to reach the 20-minute threshold for the fifth game in a row. Drummond has scored in double digits while grabbing seven or more rebounds in three of his last four games, and while he has shown the ability to put up big numbers in limited minutes, his fantasy upside will remain limited as long as he remains in his current role.