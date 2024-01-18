Drummond (back) is available to face the Raptors on Thursday.
Drummond was always expected to play Thursday, so his availability isn't entirely surprising here. That said, the veteran big man will operate as Nikola Vucevic's backup once again, so his upside will be limited.
