White (calf) will play in Monday's game against the Celtics, K.C. Johnson of Chicago Sports Network reports.

White is ending a three-game absence with right calf tightness. The star guard is slated to play approximately 24 minutes Monday, and it's also possible he'll be held out later this week either against Detroit on Wednesday or Miami on Thursday, per Johnson. On the year, White has averaged 19.2 points, 4.7 assists, 3.2 rebounds and 2.2 three-pointers in 28.1 minutes per tilt through 16 games.