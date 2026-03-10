Bulls' Collin Sexton: Game-time call for Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Sexton (lower leg) is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Warriors.
Sexton departed Sunday's matchup with a left leg injury, and he's now in danger of missing additional game action Tuesday. Chicago should have a better idea of his availability vs. Golden State closer to tipoff.
