default-cbs-image
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!

Sexton (finger) will play Sunday against Phoenix, Will Gottlieb of AllCHGO.com reports.

Sexton will be able to fight through a minor finger injury to suit for Sunday's tilt. He's been playing at a high level on the offensive end lately, averaging 21.0 points while converting at a clip of 52.2 percent from the field in his previous five appearances. With Josh Giddey (hamstring) sidelined, Sexton will slide back into the starting lineup and should retain increased usage.

More News