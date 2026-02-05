Sexton (recently traded) is listed as questionable for Thursday's game against the Raptors.

Sexton was traded to the Bulls on Wednesday in a deal that sent Coby White to Charlotte, and the former could make his Bulls debut against Toronto. If Sexton ultimately joins Josh Giddey (hamstring) and Tre Jones (hamstring) on the sidelines, Yuki Kawamura and Mac McClung would be candidates for increased playing time. Jaden Ivey (recently traded), who is listed as probable to make his Bulls debut, could also see increased burn right away.