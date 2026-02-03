This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.
Bulls' Jalen Smith: Cleared to play
Smith (calf) is available for Tuesday's game against the Bucks.
Smith's availability was in question due to cramping in his right calf, but he's been given the green light to take the court Tuesday. He's averaging 13.6 points and 7.2 rebounds in his previous five appearances.