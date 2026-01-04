Smith entered the league's concussion protocol following the Bulls' 112-99 loss to the Hornets on Saturday, K.C. Johnson of Chicago Sports Network reports.

Smith was evaluated by medical staff after a head-to-head collision with LaMelo Ball early in the third quarter, and the former has now been placed in concussion protocol. The Bulls' next game takes place Monday against Boston, but Smith would need to be cleared by an independent neurologist in order to be available. With Zach Collins (toe) sidelined, Patrick Williams and Julian Phillips would be in line for more minutes if Smith were to miss time, though it's worth noting that Kevin Huerter led the bench with 31 minutes during Saturday's loss.