Buzelis was selected with the No. 11 pick in the 2024 NBA Draft by the Bulls.

Buzelis is a versatile wing with nice size at 6-foot-9. There's some point-forward upside to his game due to his natural feel as a passer and his ability to make plays in transition. He struggled shooting with the G League Ignite, however, going 24-for-88 (27%) from three and 38-of-56 (68%) from the charity stripe. Improving in that area will be crucial for him to realize his potential. As a defender, he's a mixed bag, able to clean up for his teammates as a weak-side helper but not necessarily a great one-on-one stopper. Buzelis may not be a massive impact player out of the gate in Chicago, but he should have a chance to play real minutes and iron out his game.