This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.
Bulls' Patrick Williams: Expected to play Thursday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!
Williams is probable for Thursday's game against the Wizards due to a left thumb sprain.
Williams is expected to suit up and handle steady minutes off the bench to bolster the Bulls' frontcourt. He's averaging 6.0 points per game over his last 10 outings, although he scored 20 points in a win over the Wizards on Tuesday.