Williams racked up 17 points (6-9 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds and one steal in 26 minutes during Monday's 121-107 victory over Boston.

Williams scored a season-high 17 points in the win, the third time in his last four games in which he has ended with double-digits. After a slow start to the season, he is beginning to creep into the standard league discussion. He has put up top 110 value over the past week thanks to increased production on the offensive end of the floor. While he is not a must-add player, managers looking for a player with a secure role could certainly do worse.