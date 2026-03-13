default-cbs-image
Williams (ankle) won't play Thursday against the Lakers, K.C. Johnson of Chicago Sports Network reports.

Williams was added to Chicago's injury report a day earlier as questionable due to an ankle injury, and after being downgraded to doubtful earlier Thursday, he's now officially been ruled out. Leonard Miller should be in store for more minutes with Williams out of commission.

