Williams recorded 10 points (4-10 FG, 2-4 3Pt) and three rebounds in 25 minutes during Monday's 130-113 victory over Utah.

Williams played through a finger injury Monday night, and he came off the bench for a third straight game. He has fared much better in the second unit, as he doesn't have to compete for touches with Zach LaVine, DeMar DeRozan and Nikola Vucevic nearly as much.