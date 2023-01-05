Williams posted 22 points (6-8 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 7-7 FT), seven rebounds, two assists and two steals over 38 minutes during Wednesday's 121-112 win over the Nets.

Williams delivered his best game of the season when the Bulls needed him the most, as he surpassed the 20-point mark for the first time in the campaign while playing a big role in Chicago's huge win that snapped Brooklyn's game-winning streak. He's scored in double digits in five of his last 10 games, but based on his performances throughout the campaign, he's not expected to score at this rate on a regular basis going forward.