Bulls' Tre Jones: Available, not expected to play
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Jones (hamstring) will dress for Tuesday's game against the Bucks but is not expected to play, K.C. Johnson of Chicago Sports Network reports.
Jones has missed Chicago's last six games due to a left hamstring strain and will presumably serve as emergency depth Tuesday with Chicago extremely shorthanded. If the 26-year-old guard doesn't see the floor against Milwaukee, his next opportunity to play will come Thursday against the Raptors.