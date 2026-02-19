Bulls' Tre Jones: Available Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Jones (hamstring) is available for Thursday's game against the Raptors.
Jones was initially listed as questionable before being upgraded to probable Thursday, and he's now been cleared to return from an 11-game absence due to a strained left hamstring. It wouldn't be surprising to see him operate under a minutes restriction following the extended absence, though Jones' return will leave fewer minutes available for Rob Dillingham and Jaden Ivey.