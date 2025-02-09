Collins (recently traded) has been cleared to play in Saturday's game against the Warriors.
Collins was shipped to the Bulls ahead of the NBA trade deadline earlier this week and will make his debut Saturday for Chicago. In 36 games with the Spurs this season, the veteran big man averaged 4.6 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game, shooting 46.2 percent from the floor.
More News
-
Bulls' Zach Collins: Not playing until Saturday•
-
Bulls' Zach Collins: Chicago debut won't happen Tuesday•
-
Bulls' Zach Collins: Could make Bulls debut Tuesday•
-
Bulls' Zach Collins: Bound for Chicago•
-
Spurs' Zach Collins: Re-enters rotation Sunday•
-
Spurs' Zach Collins: Available to play Thursday•