LaVine logged 38 points (16-25 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 4-6 FT), one rebound and one assist in 40 minutes during Thursday's 116-105 loss to Brooklyn.

The Bulls didn't have a good performance Thursday and suffered a loss against a depleted Brooklyn team that had plenty of activity before the trade deadline, but LaVine had one of his best scoring performances of the campaign. He's now cleared the 30-point plateau in three of his last seven outings.