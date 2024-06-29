Martin declined his $7.12 million player option Saturday, and he will become an unrestricted free agent, Michael Scotto of USA Today reports.

Martin revived his career coming to the Heat after starting with two lackluster years on the Hornets. Over his three year span with the club, the 28-year-old averaged 9.6 points, 4.3 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 0.9 steals across 26.6 minutes. The swingman will likely garner interest from around the league seeing as he was a key part of Miami's NBA Finals run in the 2022-23 season.