Porter signed a two-way contract with the Cavaliers on Friday, Sam Amico of HoopsWire.com reports.

Porter spent the past three seasons at Wichita State, and his production took a step forward last year. He averaged 13.5 points, 6.2 rebounds, 4.9 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.5 blocks in 33.5 minutes per game during the 2022-23 campaign but went undrafted Thursday. However, he'll compete for a role with the Cavaliers during the offseason.