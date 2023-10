Wade (illness) will join the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Thunder, according to Cavaliers sideline reporter Serena Winters.

Wade was previously carrying a questionable tag, but he made it through shootaround and the Cavaliers will throw him into the first unit with Darius Garland (hamstring) sitting out. Wade wasn't the most exciting fantasy option in 2022-23, averaging 4.7 points and 3.4 rebounds in 20.3 minutes per game.