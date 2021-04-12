Wade recorded 21 points (8-12 FG, 5-8 3Pt), six rebounds, three steals and two assists in 31 minutes during Sunday's loss to the Pelicans.

The 24-year-old has now scored double-digit points in three straight games, a span in which he's averaged 15.7 points, 5.3 rebounds, 3.7 three-pointers, 2.3 assists and 2.0 steals while shooting 56.3 percent from the field. The second-year forward hasn't played less than 28 minutes over his past eight games and should continue starting and playing heavy minutes for 12th seeded Cavaliers. He'll look to make it four-straight double-digit point games Wednesday on the road against the Hornets.