Wade produced five points (2-5 FG, 1-3 3Pt), three rebounds, three assists and one steal in 20 minutes during Wednesday's 124-91 victory over the Clippers.

Wade continues to be held in check on the offensive end and has scored six or fewer points in three of his previous four appearances. It's also worth noting that he's seen a decrease in playing time during this stretch, averaging 21.0 minutes per game in comparison to the 27.5 minutes per game he averaged from Jan. 21 to Jan. 26. Opportunities could become even more difficult to come by for Wade with Jaylon Tyson playing well and James Harden (recently traded) expected to make his Cleveland debut Saturday.