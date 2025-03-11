Hunter (illness) has been listed as questionable for Tuesday's game against the Nets.
After a disappointing performance against the Bucks on Sunday, Hunter is in danger of missing Tuesday's matchup with the Nets due to an illness. Issac Okoro and Dean Wade could get more time against Brooklyn.
More News
-
Cavaliers' De'Andre Hunter: Heads to bench Wednesday•
-
Cavaliers' De'Andre Hunter: Surpasses 30 points in start•
-
Cavaliers' De'Andre Hunter: Starting on Sunday sans Mitchell•
-
Cavaliers' De'Andre Hunter: Instant offense off bench in win•
-
Cavaliers' De'Andre Hunter: Moves to bench against Toronto•
-
Cavaliers' De'Andre Hunter: Reaches double figures in debut•