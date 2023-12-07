Mobley chipped in 16 points (8-12 FG), five rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal in 37 minutes during Wednesday's 121-111 victory over the Magic.

Mobley did a bit of everything in the win, delivering on both ends of the floor. It's been an interesting season thus far, with Mobley somewhat living up to expectations. He is currently the 39th-ranked player in standard formats, averaging 16.0 points, 10.5 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 0.8 steals and 1.7 blocks. While there is room for improvement, this should probably be considered his floor moving forward.