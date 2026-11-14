Harden finished with 20 points (5-13 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 8-8 FT), six rebounds, eight assists, three steals and one block across 35 minutes in Friday's 133-121 loss to the Heat.

Harden struggled with his perimeter shot, connecting on just two of eight attempts from beyond the arc, but made up for it with a perfect showing at the free-throw line. The veteran guard also contributed across the board, leading Cleveland in assists while recording three steals. Despite the loss and inefficient shooting, Harden delivered a well-rounded fantasy performance, continuing to provide value through his playmaking and defensive contributions.