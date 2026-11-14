Harden (left lower leg/calf tightness) is listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the Mavericks.

Harden could be held out of the second leg of this back-to-back set. If the veteran guard is ruled out, Tyrese Proctor and Craig Porter would likely see increased playing time. Donovan Mitchell (knee), Peyton Watson (hamstring) and Jarrett Allen (knee) are all also in jeopardy of joining Evan Mobley (toe) and Sam Merrill (elbow) on the inactive list, so the Cavaliers could be shorthanded Saturday.