Harden posted 21 points (6-23 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 5-5 FT), five rebounds, four assists and two steals over 34 minutes during the Cavaliers' 122-116 win over the Hawks on Wednesday.

Harden didn't have a great shooting night during Wednesday's win, particularly from inside the arc, but he still managed to finish as the Cavaliers' third-leading scorer behind Donovan Mitchell (31 points) and Evan Mobley (22 points). Since March 1, Harden has averaged 21.2 points, 7.7 assists, 5.1 rebounds and 3.2 threes over 34.9 minutes per game,