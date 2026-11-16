Tyson (ankle) has been downgraded to doubtful for Monday's game against the Bulls.

Tyson played 64 minutes during Cleveland's Friday-Saturday back-to-back set, starting both contests, but he landed on the injury report as questionable for Monday's game and is trending in the wrong direction after shootaround. It's unclear whether he aggravated the injury that cost him six games from Oct. 31 to Nov. 9 or if this is a new issue, but either way, the Cavaliers will likely be cautious with the versatile wing. With injuries piling up in Cleveland, Meleek Thomas, Mario Hezonja and Tyrese Proctor remain candidates for increased roles.