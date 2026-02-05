Tyson contributed 17 points (7-10 FG, 3-3 3Pt, 0-3 FT), four rebounds, one assist and one steal over 25 minutes during Wednesday's 124-91 victory over the Clippers.

Tyson finished second amongst the Cleveland starters with 17 points, and he needed only 10 attempts from the field to do so. He's been on a heater from beyond the arc of late, as he's now 7-for-7 from deep over his last two appearances. However, it'll be interesting to keep an eye on whether Tyson's opportunities dwindle once James Harden, recently acquired from the Clippers, is ready to make his team debut.