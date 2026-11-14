Tyson closed with 16 points (6-11 FG, 4-7 3Pt), three rebounds, one assist and one steal over 30 minutes during Friday's 133-121 loss to Miami.

Tyson's fantasy appeal depends heavily on whether he can consistently convert his perimeter opportunities into meaningful scoring production, and he did that Friday by scoring a season-high 16 points. A regular place in the rotation gives Tyson a path to usefulness in deeper leagues, particularly for managers seeking three-pointers without sacrificing too much playing time. He doesn't carry much fantasy appeal in standard formats, though, since he doesn't bring much else to the table beyond hitting threes and the occasional solid rebounding performance. He's averaging 8.3 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 2.3 assists per game, but his efficiency needs to improve, since he's hitting just 29.4 percent of his shots from beyond the arc.