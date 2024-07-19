Tyson scored 21 points during Thursday's exhibition loss to the Lakers, adding 11 rebounds, nine assists, one three-pointer, two steals and two turnovers across 32 minutes.

Tyson was coming off a 2-of-6 shooting performance, but he got things back on track in this one, finishing 6-of-9 from the field and 8-of-9 at the stripe. Overall, Tyson has looked pretty good in Las Vegas, so it'll be interesting to see if the 21-year-old can immediately earn a sizable role in Cleveland. He'll be someone to keep an eye on over training camp and the preseason.