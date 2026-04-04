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Cavaliers' Jaylon Tyson: Won't play Sunday
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1 min read
Tyson (toe) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Pacers.
Sunday will mark Tyson's eighth straight game on the inactive list. With no positive updates on his progress, we wouldn't expect him to play Monday in Memphis.
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