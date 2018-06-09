Cavaliers' LeBron James: Played through hand injury
James told reporters following Friday's series clinching defeat to the Warriors that he played the previous three games with a hand injury, Brian Windhorst of ESPN.com reports.
The injury was reportedly sustained after James punched a black board in the locker room following the Cavaliers' Game 1 loss. He subsequently underwent two MRIs and had been wearing a soft cast behind closed doors. The All Star kept the issue quiet in order to keep the Warriors from knowing. The injury did not do much to slow him down, as he finished the series with averages of 34.0 points, 8.5 boards, 10.0 assists, 1.3 steals, 1.0 blocks, and 1.5 triples across 44.7 minutes per game. He will now have all offseason to recover from a one of the heaviest workloads a player has seen during the postseason grind in recent memory.
